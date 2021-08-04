Raymond James Increases Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target to $24.50

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $24.00 to $24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.
Shares of DEA opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.56. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.79.
In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,685.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 366,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
