Raymond James Increases Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target to $24.50

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $24.00 to $24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of DEA opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.56. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,685.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 366,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

