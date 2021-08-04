Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.29.

Shares of NXST opened at $147.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,207,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,051,000 after purchasing an additional 339,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 322,469 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,982,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after buying an additional 192,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

