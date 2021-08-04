Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $31,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $466,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.2% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LH opened at $300.08 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $170.05 and a 1-year high of $300.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.92. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.43.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

