Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Fortinet worth $31,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.23.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,497 shares of company stock worth $11,361,389 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $297.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $298.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

