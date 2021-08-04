Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,282 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Alleghany worth $30,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 21.2% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $718,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $593,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 113.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Y opened at $659.65 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $486.49 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $678.46. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

