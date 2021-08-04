Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Repligen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Repligen by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $249.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 139.15 and a beta of 0.88. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $138.00 and a 1 year high of $251.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.16.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

