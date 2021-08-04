Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 1,346.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALE opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

