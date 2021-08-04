Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $56,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,911 shares of company stock valued at $7,991,557 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CPT opened at $148.37 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $152.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.22. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.64.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

