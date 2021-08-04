Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Pool by 35.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pool by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $480.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a one year low of $285.92 and a one year high of $485.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.03.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,105 shares of company stock worth $11,129,857. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

