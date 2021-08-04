Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $80.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $98.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.88.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.