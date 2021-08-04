SunOpta (SOY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$262.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.80 million.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of SOY stock opened at C$13.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SunOpta has a twelve month low of C$7.96 and a twelve month high of C$21.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.74.

In other SunOpta news, Director Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total value of C$906,295.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,043,369.30. Also, Senior Officer Jill Barnett sold 11,570 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total value of C$190,828.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,497 shares in the company, valued at C$2,069,872.22. Insiders sold a total of 134,398 shares of company stock worth $2,215,600 over the last three months.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.35 price objective on SunOpta in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.