Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.650-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.

FBHS opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $77.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.82.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.07.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

