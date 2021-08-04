DigitalOcean Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 14,069 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,226% compared to the average volume of 423 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth about $1,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.34. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $63.48.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.