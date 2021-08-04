Ultragate (ULG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.00

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Ultragate has a market cap of $31,764.04 and $4.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultragate has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Ultragate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017050 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000142 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ultragate Profile

Ultragate is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 11,817,346 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultragate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultragate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ULGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.