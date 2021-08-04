Quanterix (QTRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Quanterix to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. On average, analysts expect Quanterix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QTRX opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,854 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $186,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $96,302.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,540 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

