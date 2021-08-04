The First of Long Island Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The First of Long Island in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 31.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $506.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 2.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,223,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,256,000 after acquiring an additional 62,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The First of Long Island by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 157,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

