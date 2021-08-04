Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Chemours Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Chemours in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chemours’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

CC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

CC stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

