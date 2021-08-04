Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of MRCY opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 103.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 45,117 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 21.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 691,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after purchasing an additional 122,734 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 41.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

