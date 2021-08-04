Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

NYSE HUN opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $52,453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Huntsman by 92.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,467 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Huntsman by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after acquiring an additional 856,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huntsman by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 825,248 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

