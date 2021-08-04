Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Tops $3.02 on Top Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00007905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $34.20 million and approximately $12.02 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00045755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00101877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00145258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,146.55 or 0.99994599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.57 or 0.00845555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 11,342,462 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

