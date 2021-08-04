Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $249,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,842 shares of company stock worth $1,019,219. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

