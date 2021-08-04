Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Textron in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXT. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

TXT opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $72.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 412.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

