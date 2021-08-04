Simple Software Solutions Price Reaches $0.0211 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $61,303.36 and $8.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017050 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,902,711 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SSSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.