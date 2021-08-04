DigitalNote (XDN) Achieves Market Cap of $6.80 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $15,634.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.77 or 0.00596374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,052,178,738 coins and its circulating supply is 5,907,466,900 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

