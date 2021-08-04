iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

