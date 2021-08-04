SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,760 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.24.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

