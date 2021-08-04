Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 225.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

NYSE:SHW opened at $295.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.13. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $213.63 and a 52-week high of $296.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

