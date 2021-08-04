10,762 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.95. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.