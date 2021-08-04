Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 215 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,740,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

NFLX stock opened at $510.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $514.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

