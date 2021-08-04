Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 9,441 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 132.3% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 194,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.45.

