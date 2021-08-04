iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 144,324 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $74.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.