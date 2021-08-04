Pyrk Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,211.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Pyrk has traded 56.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a total market cap of $56,582.00 and approximately $2,211.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004596 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

