The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $948.05 million, a P/E ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

