GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.57.

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GMS opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.10. GMS has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GMS will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 15,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in GMS by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in GMS by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in GMS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

