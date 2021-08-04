Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,104 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $147,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after purchasing an additional 407,307 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $36,436,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Leidos by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after acquiring an additional 221,781 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.33. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

