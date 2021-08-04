40,023 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,023 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after buying an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after buying an additional 1,769,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $28,609,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,599,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $22,205,000. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOX opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.62. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -122.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

