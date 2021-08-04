0Chain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $141,670.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000957 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $17.67 million and $141,670.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00095455 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

