BitTube Price Down 12.6% This Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $2,659.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTube has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.88 or 0.00597349 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 317,376,124 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

