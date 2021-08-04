Resonant (RESN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, analysts expect Resonant to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Resonant has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Resonant in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

