Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $191 million-$197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.05 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.750 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 140.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.