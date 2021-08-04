Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will earn $14.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $16.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $199.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.59. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $79.77 and a one year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

