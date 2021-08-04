Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 26,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 40.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACH opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64 and a beta of 1.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

