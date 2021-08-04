Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 77.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $191.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $196.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.92.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.