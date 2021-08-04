Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 892.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 23.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.77.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fisker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

