Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Benchmark Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

