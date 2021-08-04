Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,417,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,741,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,660,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,459,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,216,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNL opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. Analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

TNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

