Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1,933.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

