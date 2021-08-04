Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 12,815 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,815 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spire by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 56,089 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

