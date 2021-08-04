Virtu Financial LLC Invests $280,000 in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RFP. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $961.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.90. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 10.25%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

RFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

