Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $261.80 price objective (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $262.97.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $269.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.82. Square has a fifty-two week low of $133.60 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 379.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,892,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 775,037 shares of company stock valued at $173,637,306. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Square by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

