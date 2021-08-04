Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
SQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $261.80 price objective (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $262.97.
Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $269.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.82. Square has a fifty-two week low of $133.60 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 379.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,892,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 775,037 shares of company stock valued at $173,637,306. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Square by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
